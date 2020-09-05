ANGUS,
Pauline Patricia Eugenie:
On 1 September 2020, aged 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Quentin. Loved mother of William (Adelaide) and the late Vivian. Loved grandmother of Sebastian, Quentin and Sam. In lieu of flowers donations to Disabled Persons Assembly would be appreciated in memory of Pauline. Donations can be made online, Disabled Persons Assembly NZ Inc. bank account number 020500 0175915 00, Bank of New Zealand. The family are grateful to the staff at Te Hopai Home and Hospital for the excellent care taken of Pauline. A service to celebrate Pauline's life will be held in St Aidan's Anglican Church, 89 Miramar Avenue, Miramar, Wellington, on Thursday 10 September at 12.00pm. All messages to the "Angus family", C/- Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, Wellington 6011.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ (04) 3850745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 5, 2020