LISTER, Paula Margaret
(nee Brown):
Passed away peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice, Wednesday 4th September 2019, aged 51 years, after a short battle with cancer. Much loved mother, wife, sister, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law and friend to many.
You will be missed so much.
Service will be held at Stokes Valley Uniting Church, 346 Stokes Valley Road, Monday 9th September 2019, at 11.00am, followed by cremation at Whenua Tapu Crematorium, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, at 2.00pm. All welcome.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 7, 2019