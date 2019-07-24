WEDGE, Paul:
Of Waikanae and Wellington. Peacefully at Eldon Lodge on Monday 22 July 2019. Aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Carole. Loved father and father-in-law of Georgina & Ian, Stephanie & Jeremy, and Rebecca & Jason. Proud Grandfather of Rion and Scarlett; Stanley, Bonny, and Bill; Molly and extra Grandparent of Logan and Courtney. Heartfelt thanks to the generous people of Eldon Lodge for their love and care of Dad. A jolly nice send off for Paul will be held at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Friday 26 July 2019, at 1.30pm, to be followed by private cremation. Messages to "The Wedge Family" PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
