Paul VINCENT

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul VINCENT.
Service Information
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
042985168
Death Notice

VINCENT,
Paul Roy Walter David:
Of Paraparaumu. Peacefully at MetlifeCare Coastal Villas on Sunday 17 November 2019. Aged 77 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Michael & Annamarie, and Suzanne. Loved Grandpa of Jessica, Byron, Abigail, Helana, and Katherine. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mary Potter Hospice, PO Box 7442, Newtown, Wellington would be appreciated. A service to farewell Paul will be held at St Michael's Anglican Church, Cnr Rangihiroa and Ngapaki Streets, Waikanae Beach, on Thursday 21 November 2019, at 11.00am, to be followed by private cremation.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.