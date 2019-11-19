VINCENT,
Paul Roy Walter David:
Of Paraparaumu. Peacefully at MetlifeCare Coastal Villas on Sunday 17 November 2019. Aged 77 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Michael & Annamarie, and Suzanne. Loved Grandpa of Jessica, Byron, Abigail, Helana, and Katherine. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mary Potter Hospice, PO Box 7442, Newtown, Wellington would be appreciated. A service to farewell Paul will be held at St Michael's Anglican Church, Cnr Rangihiroa and Ngapaki Streets, Waikanae Beach, on Thursday 21 November 2019, at 11.00am, to be followed by private cremation.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 19, 2019