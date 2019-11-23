SNADDON, Paul Myles:
Born 25th October 1945. Passed away peacefully on 14 November 2019, aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband of Carol, father and father-in-law of Jason Snaddon & Garrett Yeoman, Gretchen & Jonathan, and Myles. Brother and brother-in-law of John & Sue, Mark & Denise and Robyn & Trevor Smith. Our thanks to everyone who cared for Paul over this time, especially the amazing staff at Hawkes Bay Hospital. In accordance with Paul's wishes a private cremation has taken place. All messages to the Snaddon family C/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 23, 2019