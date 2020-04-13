SIMMONS, Paul (Sambo):
On April 9th 2020 suddenly at home, aged 62 yeas. Dearly loved partner of Dianne Hooper; a loved father, grandfather, brother, cousin, and uncle. Remembered by his friends at Totara Park Softball Prezzies, Marauders Football Team, and Les Mills Gym. Messages to "the Simmon's/Hooper family" may be placed in Paul's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt. A private cremation will be held and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 13, 2020