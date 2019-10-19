Paul SHERIFF

SHERIFF, Paul James:
27.11.1939 - 16.10.2019
Peacefully at home surrounded by his family in his 80th year. Beloved husband of Bambi. Loved father of Jason and Kerstin, Kirstine and Will, Lisa and Ned. Loved grandfather of Victoria, Courtney, Lachlan, Jamie, Zoltan and Jodicy. Great-grandfather of Holly. A service for Paul will be held at Legacy Gardens, 53 Te Okuroa Drive, Papamoa, on Monday 21 October 2019 at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Waipuna Hospice at www.waipunahospice.org.nz Communications to the Sheriff family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.
