REIHER, Paul:
28.4.40 Marakei, Kiribati - 25.11.20 Wellington, NZ.
Dearly loved and loving husband of Claire, and Joan (dec). Inspirational and much loved father of Bernice & Kevin Garden, Tom & Sarah, Paul & Tracey, Phil & Ange, Helena & Craig Lynn, and Johann. Awesome "Papa Paul" of Rachel, Kaylie, Tom, Jacob, Jess, Liana, Nikki, Ben, Harvey, Grace, Joe, Georgie and Patrick. Respected and much loved member of his wider family and local community. Requiem Mass and celebration of Paul's life will be held at Our Lady of Kapiti Church, Presentation Way, Paraparaumu, at 11.00am, on Tuesday 1 December 2020 (Dress comfy casual colourful). Livestream link on Parish website. Friends are also welcome to join us for a gathering at the Church, comprising prayers and brief tributes, Monday 30th November, 5.00 - 6.00pm. Many thanks to the ambulance and fire crew, staff at Wellington Hospital, and Fathers Patrick Bridgman and Michael McCabe for their care and support. Paul worked hard to help build our new church. You may care to make a contribution in his name to Our Lady of Kapiti Parish Building Fund (see Parish website). Messages to the Reiher Family may be sent c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 28, 2020