RANDALL, Paul Allan:
Aged 81 years. Peacefully passed away at Bob Scott Retirement Village on 20 November 2019. Beloved husband of Betty for 52 wonderful years, now together again. Dearly loved father to Rachael, Helen and Mark; Grandad to Aidan and Liam; father-in-law to Spyda, Renton and Jane. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Wellington (55 Hutt Road, Petone, Lower Hutt 5045) would be appreciated and welcomed. Thanks to the staff of Bob Scott who were so caring throughout his stay with them. Requiem Mass will be held in St Martin De Porres Catholic Church, 6 Park Avenue, Avalon on Wednesday 27 November, at 11.00am, followed by private burial at Taita Cemetery. Any messages to "the Randall family" c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019