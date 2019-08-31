NATION, Paul:
Passed away in Hutt Hospital on Friday, August 30, 2019 aged 67. Adored by "the love of my life", wife Debi: treasured Dad and father-in-law to Natalie and Daniel & Victoria: the most ''awesomist'' Grandad to Kristian, Sheldon, Ryan, Kyrah and Zara. Loved so much by all! A service for Paul will be held in Harbour City Funeral Home, 674 Fergusson Dr, Upper Hutt on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11.00am. Messages to the Nation family may be posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040 or placed on Paul's page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 31, 2019