MARTIN, Paul Foster:
Of Waikanae, died Sunday 13 September 2020, aged 82 years. Loving husband of Jilly for over 58 years. Loved father of Gregory (& Linda) and Bradley (& Jill) both in USA. Special thanks to Wellington Free Ambulance and Coronary staff at Wellington Hospital. A private cremation has been held and a celebration of Paul's life will be notified at a later date. Messages to the Martin family may be sent to 126 Westchester Drive, Wellington 6037.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 17, 2020