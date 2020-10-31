LAWSON, Paul Bently:
On Thursday 29 October 2020 Paul died peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice. Aged 83 years. Dearly Loved husband and soulmate of Alison. Great father to Serena & David, Lance & Judy. Devoted grandfather to Bridget and James, Nathan, Sophie, Joshua and Elyce. Special thanks to the Specialists and staff at Wellington Hospital, Dr Chris Masters and Te Omanga for their care and attention. A celebration of Paul's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, 1 Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Tuesday 3 November at 2.00pm, followed by refreshments. Messages may be placed in Paul's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz In lieu of flowers, donations to Sailability (Sailing for the Disabled) can be banked direct to 06 05450 279 558 00 and can be left at the service.
Paul saw life as an adventure and made sure he lived that adventure during his 83 years.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2020