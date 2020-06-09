KELLY, Paul Joseph:
Paul passed away at 8.20pm on Saturday 6 June 2020 after a profoundly inspirational battle to stay with us. He was in his 69th year and leaves behind his loving wife, soul-mate and bestie of 49 years Donna, his son Jason and daughter Amy, grandchildren, Isaac, Issy and Frank, and his loving sister Marylou (Melbourne).
"I have fought the good fight,
I finished the race and I have remained faithful."
2 Timothy 4:7
A service for Paul is to be held at the Omokoroa Community Church, 153 Hamurana Rd, Omokoroa, on Friday 12 June 2020 at 2.00pm. Communications to the Kelly family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.
Published in Dominion Post on June 9, 2020