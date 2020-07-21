IRIK, Paul John:
Aged 90, born in Amsterdam, died peacefully at Bob Scott Hospital 19 July 2020. Beloved husband of Mavis (Feist) for 65 years, cherished father and father-in-law to Helena, Karen and Dennis, Joanne and Richard. Loved grandad to Kieran and Sheldon and great-grandad to Blake, Tyler and James. A service will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Rd and Cornwall St, Lower Hutt on Thursday 23rd July at 2.00pm. To be followed by private burial. All messages to "the Irik family" C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on July 21, 2020