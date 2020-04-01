Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Of Hokio Beach, Levin. Passed away suddenly on 24 March 2020. Aged 72 years. Dearly loved best mate of Pam. Father of Rion, Harlem and Matthew. Loved Koro by his mokopuna. Son of David (Snr) (dec) and Titi Huria (dec), and youngest brother of John (dec) and Andrea, David and Hellen, Peter and Patricia, Hinemoa (dec) and Bruce Wright (dec). Also brother of John (dec) and Rae (dec) Sidney. Our whanau would like to thank you all for your kind messeges of aroha at this time of sadness. At the moment our whanau have made huge decisions based on the information available at this time. Thank you for your patience. In accordance with current restrictions Paul has been cremated, and his ashes are with Peter and Pat Huria, Hokio Beach. A memorial service will be arranged at a later date.







HURIA, Paul Tamati:Of Hokio Beach, Levin. Passed away suddenly on 24 March 2020. Aged 72 years. Dearly loved best mate of Pam. Father of Rion, Harlem and Matthew. Loved Koro by his mokopuna. Son of David (Snr) (dec) and Titi Huria (dec), and youngest brother of John (dec) and Andrea, David and Hellen, Peter and Patricia, Hinemoa (dec) and Bruce Wright (dec). Also brother of John (dec) and Rae (dec) Sidney. Our whanau would like to thank you all for your kind messeges of aroha at this time of sadness. At the moment our whanau have made huge decisions based on the information available at this time. Thank you for your patience. In accordance with current restrictions Paul has been cremated, and his ashes are with Peter and Pat Huria, Hokio Beach. A memorial service will be arranged at a later date. Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers