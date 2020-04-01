Paul HURIA

Guest Book
  • "I am deeply saddened to hear of Paul's passing. Longtime..."
    - Alan Dempsey
  • "A good friend and work mate from the sixties.Love to catch..."
    - Allen Falconer
  • "VERY SORRY TO HEAR OF PAULS PASSSING"
    - Kevin Dawson
Death Notice

HURIA, Paul Tamati:
Of Hokio Beach, Levin. Passed away suddenly on 24 March 2020. Aged 72 years. Dearly loved best mate of Pam. Father of Rion, Harlem and Matthew. Loved Koro by his mokopuna. Son of David (Snr) (dec) and Titi Huria (dec), and youngest brother of John (dec) and Andrea, David and Hellen, Peter and Patricia, Hinemoa (dec) and Bruce Wright (dec). Also brother of John (dec) and Rae (dec) Sidney. Our whanau would like to thank you all for your kind messeges of aroha at this time of sadness. At the moment our whanau have made huge decisions based on the information available at this time. Thank you for your patience. In accordance with current restrictions Paul has been cremated, and his ashes are with Peter and Pat Huria, Hokio Beach. A memorial service will be arranged at a later date.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.