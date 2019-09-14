HEGEDUS, Paul:
Passed away peacefully on Thursday 12th September 2019 at Te Omanga Hospice, Lower Hutt, aged 90. Dearly loved father to Christine, Maria, Kathy & Wayne, Barbara and John. Grandfather to Daniel, Johanna, Hayden, Brodie, Karrie-Anne, and Byron, and a much loved great-grandfather. All communications to the Hegedus Family can be sent c/- PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt. In lieu of flowers donations to Te Omanga Hospice, PO Box 30814, Lower Hutt, would be appreciated or may be left at the service. A service for Paul will be held at the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary, Waiwhetu Road, Lower Hutt, on Tuesday 17th September 2019 at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, 2019