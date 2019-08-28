HASLETT, Paul Davey:
Passed away peacefully at Wellington Hospital on Sunday 25th August, aged 70 years. Dearly loved partner of Rosalind. Loved father of Kieran and Toby. In lieu of flowers donations to Southern Suburbs Stroke Club Wellington may be left at the service. Messages to the family may be left in Paul's tributes page at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington 6242. The family thanks the staff at Alexandra Rest Home & Wellington Hospital for taking great care of Paul in his final years. A service to celebrate Paul's life will be held at the Karori Small Crematorium Chapel, 76 Old Karori Road, Karori, on Monday 2nd September at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 28, 2019