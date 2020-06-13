HAGAR, Paul William:
29.01.1956 - 21.03.2020
It is with profound sadness that we advise the death of our brother Paul who ended his life in Perth, WA on 21 March 2020. Much loved son of the late Arthur and Joan Hagar, much loved brother of Debbie, Stephen, Lynda and Bruce. Loved father of Michelle, Ross, Ana, Kaydee, Jaxon and the late Chelsea. Loved by all of his grandchildren and partners Eileen, Jo (Mihi) and Debbie.
Will always be missed,
always a part of our lives, never forgotten.
Paul's funeral took place in Perth on April 2, 2020. Messages to Debbie email: [email protected]
Published in Dominion Post from June 13 to June 15, 2020