GUERIN, Paul Grahame:
Passed away peacefully at Village at the Park, Wellington, on Saturday 23rd May 2020. Loved husband of Rosemary. Treasured father of Michael, Jeffrey, Philip, Kevin and David, and grandfather of Jessica, Sam, Sarah, Ben, Mark, Alex and Fidel. Grateful thanks to the staff at Village at the Park for their care of Paul. Messages and tributes to 'the Guerin family' may be left in Paul's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral will be held on Thursday 28th May 2020.
Published in Dominion Post on May 26, 2020