GOLDSWORTHY, Paul John:
Of Woodville. Suddenly at home on Tuesday, January 7th 2020, aged 70 years. Loved husband of Sue. Loving father of Christina and Lyn, Suzette, Erika, and Matthew and Sarah. A proud grandfather and great-grandfather. Loved son of Betty and the late Eric Goldsworthy, and a loved brother and brother-in-law of the Goldsworthy and Birch families. Messages to Mrs S. Goldsworthy, c/- PO Box 23, Pahiatua. A service for Paul will be held in the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Ross Street, Woodville, on Saturday 11th January 2020 at 1.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Monarch Funeral Home Ltd
Pahiatua (06) 3766662
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 9, 2020