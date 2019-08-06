FLETCHER, Paul (Fletch):
Passed away suddenly on
3 August 2019, from on-going health issues, surrounded by family at home in Turangi. Aged 78 years. Dearly and much loved father of sons Paul & Samuel Fletcher, daughters-in-law Anna Fletcher & Emma Robinson, grandchildren Georgia & Seth Fletcher. Friends are invited to attend a funeral service at The Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo, on Thursday 8 August 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Communications with Paul's family, c/- Samuel Fletcher 0272313186.
