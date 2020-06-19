DUNN, Paul William:
On 16th June 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family, aged 60 years. Adored husband of Meg. Father, step-father and father-in-law of Jamie and Kara, Sam, Chris and Nick. Son of Ross and Enid. Brother of Mark, Leigh, and Melissa. A treasured and respected employee of the NZ Customs Service for 42 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be donated online at https://marypotter.org.nz/support-us/donations/ Messages to 'the Dunn family' may be left in Paul's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. A service for Paul will be held at The Poneke Hub on Monday 22nd June at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Always in our hearts and remembered forever with
so much love.
Published in Dominion Post on June 19, 2020