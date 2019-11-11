CUNNINGHAM, Paul Irwin:
Passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Friday 8th November 2019, aged 73 years. Dearly loved husband of 52 years to Pat. Much loved father and father-in-law of Sean and Karin, Hayley and Stu Bennett, Amy and Steve Cunningham-McClory, and Paul and Sarah. Dearly loved 'Papa-San' to Isabella, Arla, Max, Phoebe, Jessie, Liam, Paulie, and Cameron. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Taranaki would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages may be sent to "The Cunningham Family", c/- PO Box 44, Oakura 4345. Paul will lie at home from Monday 11th November 2019. A service for Paul will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Powderham Street, New Plymouth, on Friday 15th November 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 11, 2019