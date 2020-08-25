BARGH, Paul Frederick:
Of Levin. Passed away in his home on Tuesday, 18 August 2020, aged 89 years. Loved husband of Lorna (dec). Father and father-in-law of Teresa and John (Nelson), Stephen and Susan (Raumati), Michael (dec), Alan (dec) and Richard and Trina (Auckland). Grandfather of Peter, Elizabeth, Laura, Liam, Briana, Meaghan, Jessica, Rahela and Luciana. Great-grandfather to Tamati, Lucy and Aria.
May you rest in peace.
A Requiem Mass will be held on Friday, 28 August at 1.30pm, at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 56 Wereroa Rd, Levin. Messages can be sent c/o I.C. Mark Ltd, 547 Queen St Levin. In lieu of flowers donations to the NZ Stroke Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the church.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 25, 2020