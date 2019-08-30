O'NEILL, Patrick John:
SM, QSO, Rev Fr
Peacefully on Wednesday 28th August 2019. Dearly loved priest and confrère of the Society of Mary, aged 92 years. Loved brother of the late Evelyn Gallagher of Fairlie and Sr Leonie O'Neill of Christchurch and loved uncle of his many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. John will be gratefully remembered by his colleagues in Education and friends, in particular his community at Marist Centre, Thorndon. John's Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary of the Angels Church, Boulcott St, Wellington, on Tuesday 3rd September at 1.30pm, thereafter interment at the Makara Cemetery. A vigil service will be held in Church on Monday evening at 7.00pm.
R.I.P.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 30, 2019