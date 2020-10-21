NEWELL,
Patrick Raymond (Pat):
Peacefully at Levin Home (War Vets) on Friday 16 October 2020, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband for 63 years of Jocelyn. Much loved father and father-in-law of Vivienne and Ian Pike, Scott and Buffy, and the late Grant. Loved 'Henry' of Sarah and Mark, Hayden and Melissa, Travis and Chelsea; and Great-Grandad Henry of Caitlin, Flynn, Brianna, Kyuss, and Atreus. Special thanks to all the staff of War Vets for their care of Pat. In accordance with Pat's wishes a private service was held in Levin on Tuesday.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 21, 2020