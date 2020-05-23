MOLLOY, Patrick John:
Professor emeritus (FRCS, FRACS). Died peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Sacred Heart Home and Hospital, in the gentle care of the Little Sisters of the Poor. Beloved husband of the late Julia. Greatly and forever loved Dad of Prudence, Brigid, Adrienne, Katherine-Mary, Alison, Felicity, Ruth, Veronica, Charlotte, James, Hannah, Phirum, Kirsty, their partners Greg, Chris, Richard, Anna, Sokphal, Chris, and the outlaws. Much loved Grandad and Great-Grandad of his 41 grandchildren, and 32 great-grandchildren. A respected member of the medical community, and a friend to so many. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Patrick's life will be held, details to be advised at a later date. A private family farewell will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Little Sisters of the Poor would be appreciated. Messages to the Molloy Family c/- 221 Bayview Road, St Clair, Dunedin 9012, by email to [email protected], or leave a message on Patrick's page at www.tributes.co.nz.
Published in Dominion Post on May 23, 2020