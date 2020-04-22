Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick MCCANN. View Sign Service Information Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd 9-11 Hinemoa St Paraparaumu , Wellington 042985168 Death Notice



McCANN, Patrick Joseph(Paddy, Pat):13 days short of his 94th birthday on Easter Sunday, 2020, in Rata Wing, Sevenoaks, Kapiti Retirement Trust. Paddy and his late wife Teresa formerly lived in Coastal Villas, Waikanae, St. Kilda Dunedin, Mosgiel, and Belfast (Northern Ireland). Paddy died peacefully with his son Aidan at his side. During the covid isolation period Aidan was the nominated family member to be with Paddy. The family are deeply appreciative of the wonderful care, love and respect from the Sevenoaks staff over the last two years of his life and Paddy often commented that Sevenoaks was the next best place to heaven. Dearly loved husband of the late Teresa (2007) and beloved father and father-in-law of Teresa and Ashley Francis (Peka Peka), Roisin and David Hannah (Newtown), Aidan and Fay McCann (Waikanae), Domnaill and Shelly McCann (Dunedin), Maire McCann and Joe Jansen (deceased) and Bert Vaia (Vietnam), Cait and John Barrett (Adelaide), Frances and the late Keith Andrews (Sydney), Pol and Raymond Miles-McCann (Sydney). Number 1 Grandfather of his grandchildren and their partners: Sean and Jane Hannah, Clinton and Kate Francis, Catherine Francis, Ryan Hannah, Juliette and Guy Davies, Roisin Barrett, Renee Barrett, Laura, Conor and Kieran McCann, Patrick and Emma McCann, Eloise and Hugh McGilligan, Joel McCann, Edward Andrews and Faye Rossiter. Beloved GG of his great-grandchildren: Reuben and Amelie Francis, Niamh Hannah, Poppy and River Davies, Joshua and Georgia McCann, Elijah Yee-Barrett, Sorcha and Eoife McGilligan and Harrison Keith Andrews. Paddy was the last of his birth family and he was loved by all his extended Irish family around the world - his two remaining sisters-in-law Kathleen Blaney and Kate Mitchell and many nieces and nephews. Messages to Teresa Francis, 90 Peka Peka Rd, Peka Peka, RD 1, 5391. Messages may also be posted on www.tributes.co.nz In Paddy's memory donations may be made to the charity closest to his heart and run by his daughter Maire, Hearing and Beyond in Vietnam. To donate please click the Donate button on the website hearingandbeyondinvietnam.org or to Sevenoaks Retirement Trust who so lovingly gave Dad two happy years filled with love and activities. Bank account: BNZ Paraparaumu 02 0722 0171712 00Kapiti Coast Funeral HomeNZIFH FDANZ04 2985168 Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 22, 2020

