McCANN, Patrick (John)
(SM, Reverend Father):
Loved and respected Priest and confrère of the Society of Mary. Peacefully at Hutt Hospital on 28 February 2020, aged 89 years. Loved son of the late John and Mary McCann. Loved brother of Sr Mary McCann rsj, and Brigid Newrick and brother-in-law of Des Newrick and the late Noel Martin. Loved uncle to his nephews and nieces. Loved and respected member of the Society of Mary community at Marian Court, Silverstream. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary of the Angels Church, Boulcott St, Wellington, on Tuesday 3 March at 1.30pm. A Vigil Service will be held at the Home of Compassion, 237 Fergusson Drive, Heretaunga, on Monday 2 March at 7.00pm.
R.I.P.
Published in Dominion Post from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020