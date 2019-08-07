MAGUIRE,

Patrick David (Pat):

Farewell to our treasured brother and uncle who died on Sunday, August 4th, 2019. Pat, you are so deeply loved and respected by us all. Your talents, ideas and sense of family have always drawn us close to you and will continue to always keep us close to you and your beautiful family. Deeply loved and respected son of Paddy and Maisie Maguire (Dunedin, R.I.P). Precious brother of Peter and Ag (Whangarei), Katie and Jules Maher (Wellington), Michael and Ann (Penang), John and Lou (Nelson), and Dan (Dunedin, R.I.P). Pat has been ever present in the lives of his nieces and nephews and his love and leadership will continue to inspire Joseph, Hana and Clare, Benedict, Bede, Dominic, Sebastian and Anastasia, Daniel Jana, Tom and Maggie, and all their partners, children and families.



