KENNEDY,
Patrick Vaughan (Pat):
Of Otaki. Peacefully at home on Saturday 26 October 2019. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of Anne, and of the late Grace. Loved father and father-in-law of Judy (dec), Susie & David Wyllie, Gill & Fred Hooper, and Meg & Bruce Cooksley. Loved by his 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Much loved by Ruby the cat. Sincere thanks to the Otaki District Nurses, Dr Burt Lombard, Otaki Ambulance staff and all those that cared for Pat. A service to celebrate Pat's life will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, Te Rauparaha Street, Otaki on Thursday 31 October 2019, at 2.30pm, to be followed by private cremation. Messages to "The Kennedy Family" PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 29, 2019