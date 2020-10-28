Patrick HAUGHEY

Guest Book
  • "Our thoughts are with Joyce and family at this sad time"
    - Cathy and Adi Gresslehner
Death Notice

HAUGHEY, Patrick John:
Of Waikanae. Born 22 March 1935, Larne County Antrim Northern Ireland, died 27th October 2020, peacefully at Wellington Hospital. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Joyce. Loved father and father-in-law of the late Patrick, Theresa and Stephen, Martin and Sharon, Vin and Sandra, Kath and Mark, Brenda and Tom, Maria and Mike. Much loved Nanda to his 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. No flowers by request. Messages to "the Haughey family" may be placed in Patrick's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 723, Paraparaumu. Patrick's Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Kapiti Church, Presentation Way (off Milne Drive), Paraparaumu, on Friday, 30th October 2020, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.

Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020
