GREALLY,
Fr Patrick Dermod (Pat):
On January 3rd 2020, peacefully at Aroha Home, Lower Hutt. Beloved Priest of the Archdiocese of Wellington and loved pastor of The Church of St Bernadette of Te Awakairangi Parish. Dearly loved son of the late Tom and Jan; Loved brother and brother-in-law of Tom and Josie, and the late Rose, John and Buff, the late Win, and Ron Whitman, Mary and Jim Friel. Much loved by his 21 Nieces and Nephews. Special thanks to the staff of Aroha Home for their loving care. Messages to "the Greally family" may be placed in Fr Pat's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 44-176 Lower Hutt. Requiem Mass for Fr Pat will be celebrated at Ss Peter and Paul Te Awakairangi Parish, Knights Road, Lower Hutt, on Thursday January 9th 2020 at 11:00am followed by interment at the Taita Cemetery. Fr Pat's Vigil will be held on Wednesday evening at St Bernadette's Church Te Awakairangi Parish, Naenae Road, Naenae, at 7:00pm.
Published in Dominion Post from Jan. 4 to Jan. 7, 2020