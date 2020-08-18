ENGLISH, Patrick Joseph:
On 15 August 2020 peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice surrounded by his family passed away after a long illness. Much adored husband and father of Irene and Morgan. Loved son of the late Monica and Alan English and brother of Michelle and Graeme Peter, Christine and Noel Macbeth, Martin and Jeanette English, Sheelah and Gerry Ranson, Rosemary and Rod Pittams. Cherished brother-in-law of Shirley and Tony Brooker, Ralph and Heather Thompson, Libby Thomson (late), Heather and Jacques Bovy, Adrienne Thompson, Andrew and Kaylene Thompson. Special uncle Paddy to his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Dr Estella Johns [CCDHB], National Liver Transplant Unit and the Mary Potter Hospice nursing and medical staff for their awesome care of Patrick. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Mary Potter Hospice would be welcomed and may be made at marypotter.org.nz/support-us/donations/. A service will be held for Patrick at The Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, 375 Adelaide Road, Newtown on Thursday 20th August at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation. For a link to the livestream please contact The Wilson Funeral Home on 04 3896069.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 18, 2020