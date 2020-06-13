DUNCAN,
Patrick Philip Bryan:
1936 - 2020
On 10 June 2020, peacefully after a good fight. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Lyn. Proud father of Guy & Stacey, and their partners Lisa & Tobias. Loving Papa Pat to Ava and Tom. Only son of the late Jessie and Philip (Gundie). No flowers please, but donations appreciated to Wellington Free Ambulance www.wfa.org.nz/donate/. Special thanks to all the staff at Hutt Hospital who cared for Pat during his final weeks. Messages to the Duncan family may be left in Pat's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. A memorial celebration of Pat's life will be held at a later date. Private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on June 13, 2020