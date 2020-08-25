CONNOLLY,
Patrick Anthony (Pat):
Peacefully on 18th August 2020, at home. Dearly loved son of Agnes & Pat (dec) and brother to Julia, Kevin, Sue, Mary and Chris. Beloved uncle to Ryan, Ashlynn, Natasha and Izzie. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Pat's life will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 3 Childers Terrace, Kilbirnie, on Thursday, 27th August 2020, at 11.00am. Pat will be buried on Friday following a celebration of his life with his friends.
"Ni bheidh a leitheid aris ann"
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 25, 2020