COLE, Patrick Robert (Pat):
Karen, Amy, Paul and their families wish to convey their heartfelt thanks to all who have supported them in various ways during Pat's illness and following his passing. We have appreciated the lovely personal messages of sympathy, cards, letters, flowers, food, phone calls, and visits. A special thanks to the team at Wairarapa Hospice, the Kahukura Palliative Care team and the staff at Carterton Medical Centre for their care of Pat and support of the family; to Christine Healy for her guidance and comforting words; and to Tweet Bird for his fitting tribute and kindness. As we may not be able to thank you all individually please accept this as our personal acknowledgement.
Published in Dominion Post on June 27, 2020