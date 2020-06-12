Patrick COLE

Death Notice

COLE, Patrick Robert (Pat):
M41549, L/Cpl, RNZASC, Malaya. On 10 June 2020 peacefully at home with his family. Aged 71 years. Dearly loved husband of Karen. Loved father and father-in-law of Amy and Ian, and Paul. Loved Grandad of Isabelle and Leo. A loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. A special thanks to the Kahukura Palliative Care Team and Hospice Wairarapa for their wonderful care and support. In lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice Wairarapa, 59 Renall Street, Masterton 5810, would be appreciated and may be left at the Service. A Service for Pat will be held in the Richmond Chapel, Richmond Road, Carterton, on Monday 15 June 2020 at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Cole family, C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz

Published in Dominion Post on June 12, 2020
