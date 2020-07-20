BRESLIN,
Patrick Joseph (Paddy):
Passed away after a battle with illness at Te Omanga Hospice on 19 July 2020. Loved partner of Marilyn Porter. Loved father of Michael & Tineke, Toni & Jamie, Kerry & Kerensa, Jason & Karen and Joanne & Simon. Loved grandfather of Sam and Grace; Amanda; Jacob, Leevi and Taylah; Cameron and Joel. Great-grandfather of Tryton and Leo. In lieu of flowers donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be made online at www.teomanga.org.nz Messages to Paddy's family may be left in his tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. A funeral service for Paddy will be held at St Martin de Porres, 6 Park Ave Avalon, Lower Hutt, on Thursday 23 July at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on July 20, 2020