WEBB, Patricia Mary:
On 17th August 2019, aged 99 years. A leading Wellington public lawyer and reformist, gaining her PhD at age 80. Loved daughter of the late Sir Thomas Clifton and Lady Lucy Amelia Webb. Beloved sister of Sheila Belshaw. Aunt of the late David Hall, Anthony Hall, and loving friend of his wife Soo. Great-Aunt of Sarah Savage and Adam Hall. Great-great-Aunt of Sarah's children Jack and Ted, and Adam's children Bethany and Toby. Special thanks to her long-term friend Rose Penfold, and to the staff at Rita Angus for their support, love and care for Patricia. Messages to Patricia's family may be sent to Anthony at [email protected] As per Patricia's wishes, a private service has been held.
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2019