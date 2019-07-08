WAIRAMA, Patricia Ann
(Annie) (nee Tolley):
Suddenly on Friday, July 5, 2019, in Hutt Hospital surrounded by family. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Boyd & Jackie. Cherished Nana of Jamie, Davidboyd, Georgia and Hunter. Great-nana to Ceiden and Cairo. Sister and sister-in-law to Michael & Judy, Helen, Marie, and Paul. Special thanks to Sandra for all your friendship and for your care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wellington Free Ambulance. A service for Annie will be held in Kingswood, cnr of King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on July 8, 2019