USSHER, Patricia (Pat):
Of Karori. Peacefully on Thursday, 26 September 2019, after a short stay in Wellington Hospital. Aged 91 years. Loved wife of the late Walter. Loving mother of Simon and Julie and mother-in-law of Paul. Loved Grandma of Jarrod, Alistair, Bradley and Great-Grandma of Harley. A service to celebrate Pat's life will be held in St Mary's Anglican Church, 176 Karori Road, Karori, on Tuesday, 1st October, at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages for Pat's family can be sent C/- 306 Willis Street, Wellington.
Lychgate Funerals
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 28, 2019