TODD, Patricia (Pat):
Passed away peacefully at Woburn Masonic Home on 4th November aged 96. Beloved wife of the late Ken, mother of Maggie, mother-in-law of Colin, grandmother and grandmother-in-law of Kevin and Vicky; Martin and Jean (Ireland), and great-grandmother of Beth (Ireland). In accordance with Pat's wishes, a small private ceremony will be held soon. Thanks to her carers, friends and family who brightened her days with visits while she was unable to get out of her home. A special thanks to the staff at the Woburn Masonic Home for making her last days as comfortable as possible. Donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be greatly appreciated to acknowledge all their help over the years.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 14, 2020