TODD, Patricia Ann (Patsy):
Of Waikanae. Peacefully after a short illness at Summerset Hospital, Paraparaumu on Thursday 24 October 2019, with her family at her side. Aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of Barry. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Julianne, David, and Darryl & Karen. Adored Nana of Asha, and Hudson. Sincere thanks to the team at Ward 6 East, Wellington Hospital and Summerset for their loving care. As per Patsy's request, a private family service has taken place. Messages to "The Todd Family" PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 2, 2019