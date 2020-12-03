TICHBORNE, Patricia May:
Loved and loving wife of Geoff Wilde for 40 years. Mother of Keith (dec), Megan, David, and Shelley. Step-mum to Stephen, Alexandra and Matiu. Passed peacefully, aged 79, at Te Hopai, Newtown, on 29 November 2020. A private family farewell for Patricia was held in the Karori Crematorium on 2nd December. Thanks to all the staff of Te Hopai who cared for her so well in her time there.
Remember her fondly.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 3, 2020