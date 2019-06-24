Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



(Pat) (nee Moynihan):

Born in Shannon, formerly of Karori and Levin. Died peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on 21st June 2019, just short of her 92nd birthday. Daughter of Tom & Eileen Moynihan (dec). Loved wife of Ray (dec), stepmum and Gran to Craig & Linda, Charlotte & Juliette. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Mick (dec) & Betty Moynihan, Brian (dec) & Emily Moynihan (dec), John & Judy Moynihan, Kath & Andy Murphy. Adored Aunty, godmother, cousin, friend, parishioner and neighbour. Dear long-time friend of Mhairi McKenzie. Special thanks to the staff of Ward 25 & 28 at Palmerston North Hospital who cared for Pat in her final days. Heartfelt appreciation to the 'angels on earth' who are the staff at Gardenview Rest Home in Levin. The kindness, care and compassion they showed Pat over the last 6 years will never be forgotten. They were her other family.

An amazing lady now at rest.

Rosary will recited for Pat at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 56 Weraroa Road, Levin, on Monday 24th June, at 7.00pm. Requiem Mass will also be celebrated at the same venue on Tuesday 25th June, at 11.00am. At Pat's request, so that others maybe helped, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Mary Potter Hospice.







