Passed away in Hutt Hospital on Monday, September 16, 2019, aged 83 years. Much loved wife of Peter. Loved mother of Julie, Simon and Lorraine. A service for Pat will be held in the Harbour City Funeral Home, 665 High St, Lower Hutt, on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. All messages to the Stevens family may be placed on Pat's page at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040.

Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 17, 2019
