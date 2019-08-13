Patricia STEINMETZ

STEINMETZ, Patricia Marjorie
(nee Williams):
On Sunday 11 August 2019, we lost Patricia, dearly loved wife of Ivan, mother to Lynne & Trevor, Kathy & the late Matthew, Craig & Lyn, and Shane, Nanna to Scott & Samantha, Stephanie & James, Wilson and Olivia, Great-Nanna to be, sister to Jim (dec), Kim and Mary and a cherished aunty to many. Patricia's life will be celebrated at Southward Theatre, Otaihanga Road, Otaihanga, on Friday 16 August 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by refreshments and a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the wonderful Mary Potter Hospice.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 13, 2019
