SOLE, Patricia Anne (Anne):
John, Sue and Eddie, Stuart, Mackenzie and Micah, would like to thank everyone for their flowers, messages of love and sympathy and for attending Anne's service in that shocking weather. Special thanks to Jackie for taking Mum's service. Thanks to Dr Val Rodrigues, Dr Mark Hacker, Christine (Titahi Bay) and staff at Lonsdale Care Centre (Foxton), family and friends who travelled throughout the whole of New Zealand to give us support, the South Wellington W.I. groups, Wellness, Tawa RSA, Tawa Services Bowling Club, ex-work friends and those who donated to Wellington Free Ambulance.
Please God forgive a falling tear,
A silent wish that she was here,
Others have lost like this we know,
But she was ours and we love her so.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 28, 2020