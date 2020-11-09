SOLE, Patricia Anne (Anne):
28 May 1933 -
6 November 2020
At Lonsdale Care Centre, Foxton; in her 88th year. Loved wife of the late Barrie, Mother of Sue and Eddie Mortensen (Foxton Beach), John Sole (Invercargill), Grandmother of Stuart Mortensen (Palmerston North), and Great-Grandmother of Mackenzie and Micah. A Private cremation has taken place. There will be a memorial service for Anne at Niblick Hall, Titahi Bay, on 18th November at 2.00pm. Please wear bright colours. In lieu of flowers, donations please to the Wellington Free Ambulance. Thanks to Doctor Val Rodrigues, Wellington and Palmerston North Hospices, Mark and the caring staff of Lonsdale Care Centre who looked after Anne so well. All messages c/- 17 Bond Street, Foxton Beach 4815.
