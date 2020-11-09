Patricia SOLE (1933 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Goodbye to our long time special friend Anne from all our..."
  • "Mum, you are my rock and I will miss you so much. You..."
  • "Many happy memories of a strong, talented and happy..."
    - Sandra Lowry
Service Information
Te Awahou Funeral Services
1624 State Highway 7
Foxton, Manawatu-Wanganui
063637404
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Niblick Hall, Titahi Bay
Death Notice

SOLE, Patricia Anne (Anne):
28 May 1933 -
6 November 2020
At Lonsdale Care Centre, Foxton; in her 88th year. Loved wife of the late Barrie, Mother of Sue and Eddie Mortensen (Foxton Beach), John Sole (Invercargill), Grandmother of Stuart Mortensen (Palmerston North), and Great-Grandmother of Mackenzie and Micah. A Private cremation has taken place. There will be a memorial service for Anne at Niblick Hall, Titahi Bay, on 18th November at 2.00pm. Please wear bright colours. In lieu of flowers, donations please to the Wellington Free Ambulance. Thanks to Doctor Val Rodrigues, Wellington and Palmerston North Hospices, Mark and the caring staff of Lonsdale Care Centre who looked after Anne so well. All messages c/- 17 Bond Street, Foxton Beach 4815.

Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 9, 2020
